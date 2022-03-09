Keventer Agro Ltd set to launch a food range in association with Disney India’s consumer products

FMCG company Keventer Agro Ltd is set to launch a food range in association with Disney India’s consumer products business targeted at kids and families.

The range of food products — Disney Delights, Marvel Avengers Delights and Marvel Spider-Man Delights — include milkshakes, milk and frozen savouries.

The first few products in the range, which is set to hit the shelves this month, will include chocolate milkshake, strawberry milkshake and plain milk. The packs feature beloved Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, Frozen, fan-favorite Marvel Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man and more. Other products, including frozen savory snacks, are due for release in April this year.

As part of the collaboration, Keventer Agro would be responsible for the sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of food products across India. The ‘Delights’ range will be available across general trade, modern trade and e-commerce portals.

“We are delighted to launch an exciting range of nutritious food products for kids and families in association with Disney India’s consumer products business. With a strong affinity of Disney’s characters and Keventer Agro’s robust distribution network, we look forward to introducing fun and flavourful variety of food options,” Mayank Jalan, Chairman and Managing Director, Keventer Agro, said in a press statement.