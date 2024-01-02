Kia India on Tuesday said it has appointed Gwanggu Lee as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

He will be the third MD and CEO of Kia India, succeeding Kook Hyun Shim and Tae Jin Park. Kia India’s former MD and CEO, Tae Jin Park, is retiring after his remarkable 36-year journey with Kia Corporation and a four-year stint with Kia India, the company said in a statement.

“With two segment-breaking updates — the new Seltos and the new Sonet and a host of more innovative products on the way, Kia India is surely on the right path to sustainable business growth. It’s a privilege to lead a team that has set industry benchmarks, and I shall be contributing towards achieving many more as one team,” Lee said.

With over 30 years of experience in the automotive sector, Lee will spearhead Kia’s transformative journey focusing on fostering sustainable business growth. “My vision is to unlock the next phase of growth through inspiring Kia brand experiences thereby creating more value and long-lasting impact for our customers, partners and employees alike,” he added.

Lee has held leadership positions in various capacities in both developed and developing economies, including roles in the US, Canada, Italy, Mexico, Kia Headquarters in Central and South America, and Kia Europe headquarters in Germany. His recent role as President at Kia Mexico played a pivotal role in the company’s substantial growth , the company said.