Kia India introduces ‘Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme’ for the Carnival

Kia India has rolled out the ‘Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme’ offer for the new buyers of its MPV – Carnival. Under this initiative, private owners of the luxurious car can return the vehicle if they are not pleased with the car within the first 30 days of its purchase.
The company has introduced this initiative, which allows buyers to avail this new offer valid on all variants of the Carnival. It will cover 95 per cent of the ex-showroom cost and overhead cost incurred for the registration and finances, etc. of the vehicle.
Eligible customers need to ensure that the vehicle has clocked not more than 1,500 km from the purchase date and is completely free of damages, failures, pending claims, to be able to return the car.
Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director, Kia India, in a statement said, “Last month, we introduced our new brand purpose of inspiring consumers through products and services, and their experiences with the brand. The ‘Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme’ is the first step to bring this purpose to life and is designed to offer a differentiated Kia ownership experience to our customers, prioritising their peace of mind during these testing times. The growing popularity of our MPV has been extremely encouraging for us and this initiative aims to enhance customer belief in Kia Carnival even further.”
Introduced at the Auto Expo 2020, Kia set new standards in the Indian automobile industry by creating a brand-new segment with the Carnival. It registered sales of over 6,200 units within a year of launch.
The Limousine Variant has been a customer favourite since its introduction, contributing 60 per cent to the overall Carnival sales.
