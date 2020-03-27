Companies

Kia Motors elevates Ho-sung Song to President

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 27, 2020 Published on March 27, 2020

Kia Motors Corporation has announced the elevation of Ho-sung Song, Head of Global Operations Division, to President.

In his new capacity, Song will spearhead the advancement of ‘Plan S’, the company’s mid- to long-term strategy aimed at progressively establishing a leadership position in the future automotive industry, said a Kia statement.

Song’s extensive experience across the automotive value chain as well as his expertise in overseas operations will be tremendous assets in the company’s transition to future businesses, which will encompass electric vehicles and mobility solutions, it added.

Prior to his current position as Head of Global Operations, Song had held various positions including President of Kia Motors Europe and Head of Kia Motors Corporation Export Planning Group.

