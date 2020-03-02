Kia Motors India logs record sales of 15,644 units in February

What should hypergrowth enterprises overcome to attain unicornhood
Start-ups may have to face many challenges like return on investments, governance issues
Kia Motors India has registered record sales of 15,644 units in February, becoming the third largest car manufacturer in the country.
While Seltos continues to dominate the SUV segment with 14,024 units, the newly launched Carnival witnessed a strong customer response with sales of 1,620 units.
While the overall sales of passenger vehicles during the month declined by 4.4 per cent in comparison to January, Kia Motors India witnessed a growth of 1.3 per cent.
Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India, said, “Our latest offering, the Carnival has been received well and this has added to our sales numbers. This not only testifies the quality, reliability and design prowess of our vehicles, but also gives a hint that India is evolving and Indian customers don’t just settle but opt for better product offerings.”
“It’s a proud moment for all of us at Kia Motors India who have worked diligently to achieve this feat. With the new compact SUV, Sonet, slated for launch in the second half of the year, I am confident that we will continue to carry this momentum through-out this year,” he said.
Kia Motors has set up a manufacturing plant at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh with an annual production capacity of 300,000 units.
