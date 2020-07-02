Kia Motors India sells 7,275 units in June; gears up for Sonet launch

Kia Motors India clocked 7,275 unit sales in June , indicating a path of recovery in the challenging environment.

Customer safety initiatives undertaken by Kia Motors across various touchpoints in the light of Covid-19 have supported the successful sales of 7,114 Seltos and 161 Carnivals pan-India.

Besides focussing on adding more customers to the Kia family, Kia has introduced ‘Kia Care’, a campaign which is aimed at providing comprehensive safety measures to regulate hygiene checks across three major levels: vehicle safety, network safety and customer safety.

Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India, in a statement said “While the pandemic refuses to subside, the country is somehow trying to sustain and prepare itself to live with the COVID-19 effects. Last few months have been testing for the consumers as well as the industry. The Covid-19 and lockdown constraints limited our sales this month, but we are sure of delivering many more cars to our customers in July.”

During June, Kia also launched the Refreshed Seltos loaded with 10 compelling new features.

Kia is now all set to relay its success with the launch of Kia Sonet in the coming months.