Kia Motors launches campaign for sanitation, hygiene checks

Kia Motors India has announced a healthy drive campaign called ‘Kia Care’ to ensure high standards of safety in vehicle servicing.
The campaign will provide sanitisation free of cost for its cars on a first-come, first-serve basis. The programme covers Kia Motors India’s network of 192 service touch points in 160 cities in India, said a company release. It added that the campaign has been specifically designed by Kia Motors India to regulate hygiene checks across three major levels: vehicle safety, network safety and customer safety.
Tae Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales Officer, Kia Motors India, said in the statement: “Our new Kia Care campaign, which comes under the ‘Kia Promise to Care’ assurance, incorporates new hygiene checks and measures to ensure the health of our customers is not compromised. Given the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have implemented this programme to cover not just vehicle hygiene, but that of our service centres and staff as well.”
Additionally, the company has extended the duration of the free service under the ‘Protection’ policy by two months to take care of delays in servicing due to the lockdown.
