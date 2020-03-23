Kia Motors temporarily suspends operations at Anantapur plant

In view of the rapid spread of Covid-19 and keeping in mind the safety of all our consumers, employees, workers, partners, and associates pan India, Kia Motors India has decided to suspend all its operations with immediate effect.

With this, company’s manufacturing facility in Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh and company office premises will stop functioning until further notice.

All our dealerships remain on call and are available to customers via digital channels, Kia said in a statement.

It further said, “Customers can also explore our website for more information on our leading products Seltos and Carnival and get in touch with us for additional assistance. We are also ensuring deliveries are not delayed for eager customers as well as service requirements are also being attended to, without compromising on strong safety precautions.”

Kia Motors India will continue to closely monitor the situation and ensure the best interests of everyone associated with its operations in the country. Company will also remain connected with all concerned authorities and administration and will extend all possible cooperation and assistance, as-and-when required, the statement said.