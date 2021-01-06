Kia Motors unveils new logo, slogan for future mobility

Kia Motors on Wednesday has revealed its new corporate logo and global brand slogan to establish a leadership position in the future mobility industry by revamping nearly all facets of its business.

The new logo’s launch follows the announcement of Kia’s ‘Plan S’ long-term business strategy in 2020. Under Plan S, Kia, among other objectives, has the ambition to take a leading position in the global car market. This is focused on popularising electric vehicles and introducing a broad range of mobility services, tailored to meet individuals and local markets’ meeds and tastes.

"The logo is a symbol of Kia's new brand purpose and the values it promises to offer customers through future products and services, and the experiences these enable. Kia seals its brand promise by developing the new logo to resemble a handwritten signature," the company said in a statement.

The rhythmical, unbroken line of the logo conveys Kia's commitment to bringing moments of inspiration, while its symmetry demonstrates confidence. The rising gestures of the logo embody Kia’s rising ambitions for the brand, and, more importantly, what it offers customers, it said.

“The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Kia is proactively shaping and adapting to these changes. Our new logo represents our desire to inspire customers as their mobility needs evolve, and for our employees to rise to the challenges we face in a fast-changing industry," Ho Sung Song, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors said.

In addition to an all-new logo, Kia revealed its new global brand slogan, ‘Movement that inspires’. Details on Kia’s new brand strategy, including brand purpose and philosophy as well as application to Kia’s future product line-up, will be shared on January 15.