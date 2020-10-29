Killer Jean's Desi Belle launches autumn winter collections

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Desi Bellé, the women’s western wear brand of Killer Jeans, has launched new Autumn Winter’ 20 collections of high fashion jeans, tops, jeggings, dresses and winter wear.
The western wear collection created by in-house designers of Kewal Kiran Clothing caters to women in the age group of 16- 25 years. The pocket-friendly price of Desi Belle collection is inspired by the best of European fashion.
The brand's tagline 'Break free' is apt for every Indian Desi Bellé, who is ready to take on the world with panache and wants to break free from the regular fashion, said the company.
Along with the new collection, the brand has launched a new digital campaign ‘WorldWideWest’ (www). The campaign also involves the brand collaboration with influencers nationwide to reach a wider audience, said the company in a statement.
Yash Jain, Brand Director, Desi Bellé said the company has many exciting activities planned across social media including promotion through influencer tie-ups, merchandising, viral content marketing and digital innovations.
“We have collaborated with influencers nationwide to create digital content that will change and redefine ‘www’ and also the western wear fashion brand market in India,” he added.
Karan Rawat, CEO, AutumnWinter Communications and Design said everything in the fashion world had gone digital post-Covid.
“We wanted to do a campaign keeping the idea of the internet at its core, and the term ‘www’ caught our attention. We thought ‘w’ of www can be ‘West’ relating to our brand, Desi Bellé. Exploring further, we derived the concept of the WorldWideWest, which fits the brand perfectly,” he said
Among others, Desi Belle will be available at over 50 K-Lounge multi-brand outlets in 45 cities and over 100 outlets of Reliance Trends.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...