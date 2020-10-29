Killer Jean's Desi Belle launches autumn winter collections

Desi Bellé, the women’s western wear brand of Killer Jeans, has launched new Autumn Winter’ 20 collections of high fashion jeans, tops, jeggings, dresses and winter wear.

The western wear collection created by in-house designers of Kewal Kiran Clothing caters to women in the age group of 16- 25 years. The pocket-friendly price of Desi Belle collection is inspired by the best of European fashion.

The brand's tagline 'Break free' is apt for every Indian Desi Bellé, who is ready to take on the world with panache and wants to break free from the regular fashion, said the company.

Along with the new collection, the brand has launched a new digital campaign ‘WorldWideWest’ (www). The campaign also involves the brand collaboration with influencers nationwide to reach a wider audience, said the company in a statement.

Yash Jain, Brand Director, Desi Bellé said the company has many exciting activities planned across social media including promotion through influencer tie-ups, merchandising, viral content marketing and digital innovations.

“We have collaborated with influencers nationwide to create digital content that will change and redefine ‘www’ and also the western wear fashion brand market in India,” he added.

Karan Rawat, CEO, AutumnWinter Communications and Design said everything in the fashion world had gone digital post-Covid.

“We wanted to do a campaign keeping the idea of the internet at its core, and the term ‘www’ caught our attention. We thought ‘w’ of www can be ‘West’ relating to our brand, Desi Bellé. Exploring further, we derived the concept of the WorldWideWest, which fits the brand perfectly,” he said

Among others, Desi Belle will be available at over 50 K-Lounge multi-brand outlets in 45 cities and over 100 outlets of Reliance Trends.