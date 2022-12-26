Exactly 50 years ago, Kinetic Engineering Ltd created automobile history by launching the Luna – priced at that time at ₹2,000, making it the most efficient, affordable, convenient transportation solution in India. A revolutionary product then, the Luna captured the imagination of the masses, and ramped up to a sales of 2,000 vehicles per day, commanding a 95 per cent market share in the moped category at its peak.

The e-Luna will be launched shortly by its sister company Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Ltd. KEL has developed all major sub-assemblies for the e-moped, including the main chassis, main stand, side stand and swing arm and has set up a dedicated production line with an initial capacity of 5,000 sets per month – just at the helm. With a growing electric segment, and preference for load carrying vehicles, the E-Luna once again aims at ticking all the boxes with its offerings.

Assemblies

The welding for these critical and various parts will be done through a brand new line of over 30 welding machines set up in an exclusive shop within the plant. All the assemblies will be fully finished, duly painted in its vast factory at Ahmednagar. To meet requirements, KEL has also invested over ₹3 crores to upgradei its paint shop, and press and fabrication shops. E-Luna components will add significantly to KEL’s topline at an annual estimate of ₹30 crores , beginning first quarter next year.

Explosive growth

Ajinkya Firodia, MD, Kinetic Engineering, said, “It is amazing that the iconic Luna is coming back in its electric avatar! We are very proud to be making all major sub-assemblies of the same and be a part of this legacy. We expect this business to add over ₹30 crores annually over the next 2-3 years as the volumes of the E-Luna increase. This will also help KEL boost presence in the EV segment. KEL is emerging as a one stop shop for all major mechanical sub-assemblies for electric 2 and 3 wheelers, which have witnessed explosive growth over the past 12 months.”