Infra Elevators, the Kochi-based elevator manufacturing company, is keen to strengthen its presence in the escalator segment, given the encouraging response it has received from shopping malls in C towns.

Manoj Kumar V. M., Managing Director, Infra Elevators, said the company has diversified into the escalator segment and has started importing CKD units. It has so far delivered 14 escalators to several locations, including shopping malls across the State.

The company has also replaced escalators in shopping malls owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority’s (GCDA). The escalators were the first to be installed in the state, back in the eighties.

The company has also completed installation of more than 2,000 elevators across Kerala. It has registered steady sales growth following the launch of its new factory in Pallipuram near Cherthala. The 20,000 sq ft manufacturing facility, with a production capacity of 45 elevators per month, has a sales force of 260 workers. There are plans to increase the capacity and expand in the neighbouring states, he said.

