Škoda Auto launches mid-size sedan Slavia

The introduction of the Slavia marks the start of Škoda Auto’s next stage in its India 2.0 project. Following the successful launch of the mid-size SUV Kushaq, the brand-new sedan is the Czech carmaker’s second India-specific model.

The Slavia’s manufacturing process has a localisation level of up to 95 per cent. Thomas Schäfer, CEO ŠKODA AUTO, said, “With the new SLAVIA, we are igniting the next stage of our INDIA 2.0 product campaign. Following the successful launch of the KUSHAQ, we are now entering another popular segment with our brand-new premium mid-size sedan. The SLAVIA is perfectly tailored to the needs of our customers in India and has up to 95 per cent localisation."