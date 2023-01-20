KTM bikes will be introducing the electric Chetak in the European automobile market early in 2024.

KTM bike owner Pierer Mobility’s Stefan Pierer who rolled out the one millionth KTM motorcycle at the Bajaj Auto plant in Pune stated that the Chetak electric would be suitable for the European market.

“Chetak has a history in India and the second generation will be a great product in the European market,” said Stefan Pierer, CEO, of Pierer Mobility.

He pointed out that Chetak is not a profitable product. Bajaj Auto introduced the Chetak in 1972, discontinued it in 2005 due to low demand and reintroduced it as the electric Chetak in 2019. The electric Chetak has sold close to 25,000 units in the country.

The electric Bajaj Chetak is priced at close to ₹1,40,000 in India and is available in more than 40 cities. The Chetak has powered with a 3kWh IP67-rated lithium-ion battery and charges 100 per cent in four hours.

Increase sourcing

3,70,000 KTM bikes were sold in 2022 of which 1,50,000 bikes were from India. The company aims to increase sourcing with the rise in demand.

Pierer further stated that raw materials for electric mobility include Lithium and for higher-powered bikes switching to electric is not feasible.

“When we inked our partnership in 2007 it was the goal of affordable innovation that would reach KTM’s marquee brands to all parts of the globe. 15 years later, we have not only been successful but have also become strategic partners with a restructured ownership. A sustainable and trusted cooperation has been built that will soon extend to electric vehicles and next-gen technologies,” said Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director & CEO, of Bajaj Auto Ltd .

KTM India has a dealer network of 460 dealers in the country.

