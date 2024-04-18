Kyndryl has opened a 250,000-square-foot office space in Bengaluru’s Embassy Manyata Business Park. It will host the company’s first global Kyndryl Customer Experience Center (CEC), a global Security Operations Center (SOC), a Network Operations Center (NOC), and a Kyndryl Vital Studio.

According to a statement by the company, the office will support Kyndryl’s global delivery operations, promote hybrid working, and create richer employee and customer experiences.

“Helping our customers become more adaptive, resilient, and future ready is our top priority. The new office will provide our customers with an integrated view of our tech skills and capabilities. It will also offer our employees an environment that encourages collaboration and drives personal productivity and learning, allowing us to deliver expertise and speed at scale using AI-powered automation,” said James Rutledge, Global Head of Delivery, Kyndryl.

Also Read: Nestle India says it continues to reformulate products to reduce added sugar levels

The inclusive office offers facilities for people with disabilities, gender-neutral restrooms, and hybrid workspaces. It is designed in alignment with the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) guidelines to optimize energy usage and has a comprehensive waste management system to minimise landfill waste.

The IT infrastructure services provider aims looks to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. The company also received an EcoVadis Silver rating in its first full fiscal year, placing Kyndryl in the top 25% of all participating companies.

(with inputs from BL intern Vidushi Nautiyal)

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit