Lactalis India launches protein-packed yoghurt drink

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Lactalis India, part of France’s Lactalis Group, forayed into the yoghurt category in India by launching Lactel Turbo Yoghurt Drink in Chennai on Thursday. The company claimed that this is the first such drink in India.
The ‘on the go’ drink will be available in mango and strawberry flavours. It is thicker than lassi due to the presence of protein and fruits, is packed in an open pouch, and priced ₹15, Rahul Kumar, Managing Director, Lactalis India, said in a virtual press meet. The drink contains all the benefits of all-natural premium French quality yoghurt, he added.
Also see: Heritage Foods shakes it up
The drink will be launched in Bengaluru on Friday, followed by launches in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and north and west India in phases by January 2022, he said.
Kumar said that the snackable yoghurt drink is targeted at ‘on-the-go’ young Indians. The total market size for yoghurt is around ₹5,000 crore and the company expects a market penetration of 20 per cent.
In India, fermented milk products have always been a part of daily food intake. But yoghurt is relatively new and largely restricted to niche audiences living in metro cities.
“With Lactel Turbo Yoghurt drink we want to give the discerning audience the goodness of yoghurt in a snackable drink format,” Kumar said. In countries like France, yoghurt is part of the breakfast while in India it is taken throughout the day, he added.
Lactel Turbo Yoghurt Drink will be manufactured in Thirumala Milk plant at Melmaruvathur near Chennai. Lactalis acquired Thirumala in 2014.
On Lactel’s journey in India, Kumar said that in October 2020 the UHT Milk was launched and yoghurt drink today. In October, the company plans to launch fruit yoghurt and in January 2022, Greek yoghurt, he said.
Lactalis India has been a part of the Indian dairy industry for over 7 years through its acquisition of Thirumala Milk in south India in 2014, Anik Milk in north India in 2016, and Prabhat Dairy in west India in 2019.
“India is a very strategic market. We will keep looking at acquisitions to expand our footprint and market share,” Kumar said.
Last fiscal, the company reported a turnover of ₹4,000 crore and this year the company expected 5-6 per cent growth; the capex will be around ₹50 crore, including ₹15 crore spent on the yoghurt drink plant at Melmaruvathur, he added.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...