Companies

Covid-19: Late-starter Panacea Biotec hopeful of drug’s effect on virus, mutations

PT Jyothi Datta Mumbai | Updated on June 10, 2020 Published on June 10, 2020

Rajesh Jain, Managing Director, Panacea Biotec

Despite being a late-starter on developing a Covid-19 vaccine, Panacea Biotec is optimistic that its candidate would hold its own against competition as it protects across mutations of the Covid-19 as well, said Rajesh Jain, Managing Director of the company.

Panacea has tied-up with United States-based Refana Inc to take forward this vaccine product through an equally partnered joint venture in Ireland.

“Our inactivated virus-based vaccine has strong immunogenicity and neutralising effect against the current strain and mutations. It was tested against 10 strains and found that it created antibodies against them,” Jain told BusinessLine. The company’s stock-price shot up 20 per cent on the development to end at ₹202 on the BSE on Tuesday. “It’s just Day 0,” said Jain, indicating that planning on the pre-clinical and clinical trials etc, will begin now.

Phase I trials

The first human exposure to the vaccine or Phase I of the clinical trial is expected to begin in October. The plan is to create 500 million doses, of which 40 million should be ready by January, he said.

The JV company was based in Ireland, Jain said, because one of Refana’s partner was in Ireland. He added that the country has a pro-pharma ecosystem and was tax-friendly as well. Panacea Biotec will be responsible for product development and commercial manufacturing, while the JV partner would handle clinical development and regulatory submissions across the world. Locked in a revenue-sharing agreement, both Panacea and Refana would market the products in their respective regions. Talks are already underway with multiple governments so they can source the vaccine for citizens, he said.

As the trials progress, Panacea will begin its “at risk” production of the vaccine, Jain said, which would take place at its production facilities in India. While there are about 100-plus Covid vaccine candidates in development, a handful of Indian companies are in the race as well, including Serum Institute, Zydus Cadila and Bharat Biotech. In addition to this, there are a host of Indian companies working on antivirals and other drugs also being tested against Covid-19.

Interestingly Serum Institute and its promoters hold about 14.5 percent equity in Panacea Biotec. Serum is involved with three other Covid vaccine candidates.

Panacea’s promoters hold about 74 percent equity in the company. Last April, India Resurgence Fund, an India-focused investment platform promoted by Piramal Enterprises Limited and Bain Capital Credit had announced an investment of upto Rs 992 crore in Panacea.

According to the Panacea communique, Refana Inc is a registered private corporation focused on finding innovative solutions to global medical problems. And it does so by using a collaborative open source system of research and development.

Published on June 10, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
coronavirus
Panacea Biotec Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Limited reports ₹108.35 crore consolidated profit for Q4
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.