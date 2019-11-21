Laurus Labs gets 3 USFDA observations in API product inspection

Laurus Labs Ltd has completed pre-approval inspection for an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) product manufactured at its Units 1 and 3, located at JN Pharma City, Parawada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with three observations from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

According to the company, the observations“are procedural in nature, and no data integrity issues were observed in the inspection.”

The inspection was carried out from 18-21, November 2019.

