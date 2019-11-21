Companies

Laurus Labs gets 3 USFDA observations in API product inspection

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 21, 2019 Published on November 21, 2019

Laurus Labs Ltd has completed pre-approval inspection for an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) product manufactured at its Units 1 and 3, located at JN Pharma City, Parawada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with three observations from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

According to the company, the observations“are procedural in nature, and no data integrity issues were observed in the inspection.”

The inspection was carried out from 18-21, November 2019.

Laurus Labs’ scrip lost 1.47 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday to end at Rs 334.30.

Published on November 21, 2019
Laurus Labs Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Refcold showcases innovations in refrigeration, cold storage at Hitex Expo