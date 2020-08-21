LEAD School Raises $28 million in Series C funding

StepSetGo: Healthy is wealthy
LEAD School, a Mumbai-based ed-tech company, has raised $28 million in Series C funding led by Westbridge Capital along with existing investor Elevar Equity.
The company will use the proceeds for development and rollout of new products, increase school network in Tier II and III cities and hiring, the company said in a statement.
“We aim to democratise learning by transforming schools in Tier II, III and IV towns where the majority of India lives. Our firm belief is that every child, irrespective of their economic background or location of birth, should have access to an excellent education,” said Sumeet Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO of LEAD School.
“The new round of funding will help us bring more innovation and reach more students and schools,” Mehta added.
