Legato Health Technologies to step up India hiring

Legato Health Technologies, a fully owned subsidiary of Anthem, USA’s largest health insurance service provider with more than $136 billion in revenues in 2021, intends to hire more than 4,000 people in India over the next 12 months. Legato became operational in 2017, after Anthem decided to bring in-house, the technology, consulting and services, which were being done till then by vendors like Accenture and Deloitte. It has 25,000 employees mainly in India, Philippines and Ireland.

Rajat Puri, President of Legato, has been spearheading the growth of the company globally, including in India, where it has 17,000 of its employees with development centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Gurugram. Puri explained the reasons why Anthem chose to move away from external vendors and bring in-house the work through Legato. “We offer very specialised, niche expertise in healthcare industry with regard to technology, data and services. We had become over-reliant on our vendors. The reason why we chose to setup a GCC (Global Capability Centre) was to ensure we controlled our IP (Intellectual Property), our own destiny and run our own talent.”

To surpass target

While predominantly India is focused on technology and business operations function, in Philippines, Legato is focused on clinical support and voice operations, while Ireland hosts an R&D hub. Puri said while Legato is looking to step up hiring significantly in India, and is likely to end up hiring more than 4,000 to 4,500 people this year. ‘’Our initial goal was 3,000 people, but looks like we will end up with 21,500 people, look at what has happened over the last few years. Even though I put up a number, we have always surpassed that. And I think we will do that again.”

Legato said it is looking to hire employees with expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science, both at entry and lateral levels. “We recruit from top-notch universities across the country. We also work with some of those universities to develop the next generation of talent. We also hire laterally. All of them with expertise in our core area of healthcare. Whatever investment required to support this growth, we will do that,” Puri added.