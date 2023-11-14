The doyen of the Indian hospitality industry and chairman emeritus of the Oberoi Group, Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, passed away on Tuesday morning.

In an official statement, the group said, “It is with deep sadness that we inform the peaceful passing of P.R.S. Oberoi, Chairman Emeritus of The Oberoi Group, earlier today. A luminary in the hospitality industry, Oberoi’s legacy transcends borders, leaving an indelible mark on the global landscape.”

He was 94. He is survived by his son Vikramjit Singh, CEO and managing director of EIH, the flagship company of The Oberoi Group, and two daughters.

Popularly known as “Biki”, P.R.S. Oberoi was the Executive Chairman of EIH Limited. He was also the Chairman of Oberoi Hotels, the major shareholder of EIH Limited.

Son of late Rai Bahadur M.S. Oberoi, the founder of The Oberoi Group, PRS is credited with placing Oberoi hotels on the international luxury travellers’ map by opening several luxury hotels in important cities.

He was instrumental in pioneering the development of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts. He also provided leadership for the management of luxury hotels in several countries.

“Under his guidance, The Oberoi Group set new benchmarks for luxury and quality, achieving unprecedented success globally. Oberoi’s impact, however, reached far beyond business achievements, as he fostered a corporate culture rooted in compassion, integrity, and genuine care for every member of our organization,” the statement added.

In January 2008, P.R.S. Oberoi was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his exceptional service to the country.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of PRS ( Biki) Oberoi, Chairman Emeritus of the Oberoi Group. He was easily amongst the greatest hoteliers the world has seen. A visionary leader in the global hospitality industry, his legacy of world-class excellence and refined luxury has left an indelible mark,” said Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, in a post on X.