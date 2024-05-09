PeepalCo’s Lemonn, a stock investing app, has introduced futures and options (F&O) trading on its platform with no trading brokerage fees. The app enables traders to execute F&O trades using live trading charts in four clicks.

Lemonn has introduced a lifetime free account, entailing exemption from both account opening charges and annual maintenance charges. Additionally, zero-trading brokerage will be applicable for a period of one year to all users. Furthermore, the company aims to announce a new product within the next two months.

“The Indian stock market has witnessed a remarkable surge in recent years, underpinned by India’s sustained economic growth, improved risk management practices, and robust financial system; presenting investors with opportunities to explore. Recognising this, we are excited to introduce F&O trading for our users, empowering them to capitalise on the market’s potential,” said Devam Sardana, Business Head, Lemonn.

Also read: IPO screener: Aadhar Housing issue subscribed 43% on Day 1

Lemonn was launched earlier this financial year by PeepalCo, a house of brands building wealth tech products.

PeepalCo is the parent company of cryptocurrency investment platform Coinswitch. Lemonn is a separate business division with its own management and operational teams, led by Devam Sardana as the business head. Lemonn currently supports equity investments, with plans to introduce mutual funds and investments in initial public offerings (IPOs).

With inputs from bl intern Meghna Barik