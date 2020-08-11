LG India launches online store

HIIT, Zen and wholesome nutrition
As consumers increasingly turn to digital channels to buy appliances during Covid times, LG Electronics India has formally launched its company-owned online store in the country. In the first phase, the company's site will go live in the top nine metro cities and will showcase a select range of products.
Deepak Taneja, Business Head, Online & E-Commerce, LG Electronics India, said, “We are one of the first few brands that has launched this direct-to-consumer channel,with a full-fledged company owned-website unlike some other players that are relying on third-party sites. We had done a soft beta launch of this website about a month ago and now it is being launched formally."
“Direct-to-consumer channel is an emerging channel and this launch in India is part of the company’s global strategy. We believe this will help us gain consumer insights to better our products and offerings such as membership programme will help us serve our customers better,” he added.
The company said its online store will complement its partnerships with other e-commerce marketplaces as well as its large offline network of dealers and distributors. “We see a new set of customers who are inclined to buy online and have a strong preference to buy directly from the brand. We don't believe it will cannibalise any of our other channels but will complement them,” Taneja said.
The Korean appliances major said it has seen demand picking up for products such as refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers and microwaves on the digital channel. “Initially, our online store will be fulfilling deliveries across nine key cities. We are also only showcasing about 30-35 per cent of our product range (SKUs) on the online store. In the next 2-3 months we will expand the portfolio and reach of the online store,” he added.
Taneja said the price offerings on the company's Web site will be in line with what the company offers across its offline and online channel ecosystem.
