Lincoln Pharma Q4 standalone net up 30%

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited on Tuesday posted standalone net profit of ₹12 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, , against ₹Rs 9 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, a 30 per cent jump.

Standalone net revenues from operations for the quarter stood at ₹78 crore (₹75 crore).

Standalone EBITDA was at ₹17 crore, up 28 per cent compared ₹13 crore in the corresponding period last year.

For the financial year ended March 2021, the company's net profit stood at ₹60 crore (₹50 crore) a jump of 22 per cent year-on-year.

Standalone net revenues from operations for the fiscal stood at ₹413 crore (₹376 crore).

The company's Board of Directors has recommended dividend of 15 per cent, that is, ₹1.50 per equity share of ₹10 each.

During the year, the promoter group hiked its holding in the company to 37.25 per cent with an increase of 4.9 per cent from 32.36 per cent as of March 31, 2020.

The promoter group bought 9.8 lakh shares from the secondary market during the year, the company said.

ICRA has upgraded the company's long-term and short-term bank facilities to A and A1 respectively.

Mahendra Patel, Managing Director, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited, said, “We expect the growth momentum to continue in coming years. Our strategic growth initiatives, product and geographical expansion, operational efficiency are likely to maximise value for all stakeholders in the near to medium term.”

Lincoln Pharma shares ended lower by 7.68 per cent at ₹295.15 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.