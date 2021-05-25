Lincoln Pharma Q4 standalone net up 30%

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited on Tuesday posted standalone net profit of ₹12 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, , against ₹Rs 9 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, a 30 per cent jump.
Standalone net revenues from operations for the quarter stood at ₹78 crore (₹75 crore).
Standalone EBITDA was at ₹17 crore, up 28 per cent compared ₹13 crore in the corresponding period last year.
For the financial year ended March 2021, the company's net profit stood at ₹60 crore (₹50 crore) a jump of 22 per cent year-on-year.
Standalone net revenues from operations for the fiscal stood at ₹413 crore (₹376 crore).
The company's Board of Directors has recommended dividend of 15 per cent, that is, ₹1.50 per equity share of ₹10 each.
During the year, the promoter group hiked its holding in the company to 37.25 per cent with an increase of 4.9 per cent from 32.36 per cent as of March 31, 2020.
The promoter group bought 9.8 lakh shares from the secondary market during the year, the company said.
ICRA has upgraded the company's long-term and short-term bank facilities to A and A1 respectively.
Mahendra Patel, Managing Director, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited, said, “We expect the growth momentum to continue in coming years. Our strategic growth initiatives, product and geographical expansion, operational efficiency are likely to maximise value for all stakeholders in the near to medium term.”
Lincoln Pharma shares ended lower by 7.68 per cent at ₹295.15 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
How two heavy metal wizards kicked cancer in the face
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...