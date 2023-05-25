Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited said its net profit jumped to ₹12.56 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023, against ₹11.02 crore. Total income rose to ₹116.4 crore from ₹104.43 crore.

Net profit for FY23 grew to ₹72.89 crore from ₹69.35 crore. Total income rose to ₹532.79 crore from ₹482.07 crore.

The board recommended a dividend of ₹1.50 (i.e. 15 per cent per share) per equity share of the face value of ₹10 for the year ended March 31, 2023, for approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting of the company.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals manufactures therapeutic products. The company also manufactures dosage forms like tablets, capsules, injectables, syrups, and ointments.

