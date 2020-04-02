LinkedIn offers free job postings for critical roles amid pandemic

LinkedIn has started to offer free job postings, promoting urgent jobs, and hiring resources to companies from industries in critical need such as healthcare, supermarket, and warehousing, to help them find talent quickly.

Starting today, it will offer free job posts for frontline roles in healthcare (including medical device, medical practice and mental health care), supermarket, warehousing and freight delivery, as well as disaster relief non-profits. This will be available from April 1 to June 30 for companies to find and hire people needed to fill these critical roles.

LinkedIn is helping job seekers with the right skills to find open roles by promoting them on the Jobs page. For instance, frontline healthcare roles, such as doctors and nurses, will be automatically added to a list of ‘urgent’ jobs, which will be surfaced to LinkedIn members with relevant skills. LinkedIn members that have relevant skills that fit these open roles will receive automatic real-time alerts and emails that inform them so that they can apply immediately.

Ruchee Anand, Director of Talent and Learning Solutions, India at LinkedIn said: “Everyday we are hearing heroic stories of how those on the frontlines are working around the clock to protect the public. It’s clear, however, that more help is needed to fill the most urgent open roles. That is why we are bolstering our efforts to help accelerate the hiring of people with relevant skills that are most needed in India right now. And we are committed to continuing to identify new ways in which we can support the fight against this global pandemic.”