Disney Star, official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League, saw more than 40 crore viewers tuning for the live TV broadcast for the first 18 matches of the ongoing edition of IPL, according to BARC data. The broadcaster said this was the “highest-ever cumulative reach” for the live broadcast of 18 matches. It also recorded 15 per cent growth in watch time to 12,380 crore minutes compared to 2023 edition. Additionally, TVR (Television ratings) witnessed a 17 per cent growth compared to the 2023 edition.

“The growth in viewership reflects fans’ unwavering support and love for IPL on TV. Star Sports will celebrate fans through a special week, starting April 15, highlighting the ‘Ajab fandom of IPL’ and paying homage through various initiatives that highlight the distinct ways each fan engages with their favourite sport and teams,” Disney Star said in a statement.

Ad volumes

Meanwhile, according to a separate report released by TAM Sports on Friday, a division of TAM Media Research, TV advertising witnessed 6 per cent increase in ad volumes per channel in the first 23 matches of IPL 2024 compared to the previous edition.

The report is based on data of ad volume of advertising on 24 channels which telecast IPL matches.

In the first 23 matches, the count of advertisers on TV increased by 37 per cent and the number of categories advertised grew by 65 per cent compared to the previous edition, the TAM Sports report added.

Online gaming, food products, pan masala, smartphones and securities and stockbroking organisations emerged as the top five categories advertised in terms of share of ad volumes. “The top five categories together covered 50 per cent share of ad volumes, with ecom-gaming leading the list,” TAM Sports report noted.

The top five advertisers in terms of ad volumes included Sporta Technologies (Dream11), Parle Products, Play Games 24x7 (My11Circle), Vishnu Packaging (Vimal Elaichi) and K P Pan Foods ( Kamla Pasand). “Together the top five advertisers added more than 38 per cent share of ad volumes,” in the first 23 matches of IPL 2024, it added.

“In the first 23 matches of IPL 2024, there were 37 new categories and 86 new brands present compared to the same number of matches in IPL 2014,” the TAM Sports report added.

