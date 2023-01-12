LML Nation, the new avatar of LML, through entry into the electric two-wheeler segment has unveiled its new electric scooter, LML Star, at the Auto Expo 2023.

The company has already opened bookings for LML Star, developed by an Indo-Italian team.

The electric scooter segment has been gathering momentum in the past few months. Total electric two-wheeler sales reported a record volume of about 6.27 lakh units in 2022, up from 1.57 lakh units in 2021.

Advanced tech

The company said Star is a technologically advanced and feature-rich product, with its removable battery placed on the footboard, and the best-in-class boot space adding to its riding experience, according to a statement.

The interactive display is highly customisable and displays text that can be modified according to the customer’s mood. The other features include ambient light, integrated DRLs, backlights and indicators that are seamlessly integrated, do not look protruding and make it a well-designed premium product.

“LML Star is more than just a scooter and is the perfect blend of advanced technologies and rich design, which makes it a very promising product,” Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML, said.

The vehicle offers a range of safety features such as ABS, reverse park assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), etc. The powerful motor and battery combination will provide a smooth and comfortable ride, while the efficient performance ensures the industry’s best range, it added.