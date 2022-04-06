LocoNav, Locus in strategic tie-up for automation of supply chain operations

New Delhi, April 6 LocoNav, an AI-driven full stack fleet tech company, on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Locus, which uses machine learning, deep tech and proprietary algorithms to solve last-mile problems.

The partnership between LocoNav and Locus will enable digital transformation in the logistics industry by automating supply chain operations.

Supply chain inefficiencies translate into losses of billions every year.

Inefficiencies like delays caused by congestion, suboptimal routes, accidents or cargo thefts and excessive fuel consumption (caused by speeding, idling or harsh acceleration) can negatively impact a delivery business.

LocoNav is currently present in 50 countries and is device agnostic. A Series B funded startup, LocoNav, has over 1.5 million mobile app downloads.

As per an IMARC Group Report, the global logistics market is pegged to reach $ 6.55 trillion by 2027.

“This collaboration is a step forward to positively impact the end user experience by addressing challenges like inadequate tech infrastructure and lack of operational visibility,” LocoNav said in a statement.

Fleet management solution

LocoNav’s fleet management solution (FMS) will help Locus optimize and operate multiple vehicles with ease on a single platform. Offerings include ones like track & trace, fuel monitoring, on-board diagnostics with real-time alerts, rich analytics, customized reports, and more.

End-to-end visibility gives clients of Locus an opportunity to enhance their operational efficiency by reining in costs and streamlining the customer experience.