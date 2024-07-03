Lohum, which makes, refines, and recycles sustainable critical minerals, will develop and manufacture ‘manganese-based’ lithium-ion batteries. It has roped in Tesla veteran Chaitanya Sharma for this project.

The next-generation lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) batteries have higher safety and gives electric vehicles a longer range compared to conventional technologies. The batteries are also significantly cheaper. Some of the world’s largest EV manufacturers, including Tesla, BYD, and CATL, have bet large on LMFP, the company said in a statement.

Chaitanya has the experience of having worked at two of North America’s first giga-factories at Tesla and IM3NY, leading the latter as CEO. The development of the technology will be supported by an R&D grant from India’s Ministry of Mines, awarded after a rigorous scrutiny of over 100 applicants, it said.

Chaitanya is the co-founder of Nascent Materials, a US-based cathode technology company focused on developing next-generation iron-based and sodium-based cathode materials that are tailored for end applications.

Strategic investment

Lohum is only producer of conventional Nickel Manganese Cobalt based cathode active materials. It had earlier signed an agreement with the Government of Tamil Nadu to build an integrated recycling and Cathode Active Material production facility in the state. The plan as currently envisaged, will involve setting up a capacity of over 20 GWh over the next three years with an investment of ₹1,000 crore, which will also go toward related technology developments in the field.

Energy transition

The company said with India having one of the largest reserves of manganese, this move will help de-risk the lithium-ion battery supply chain in India from external shocks and therefore, has implications for the country’s energy security.

“Developing LMFP technology will enable LOHUM to accelerate the energy transition by making available higher energy densities, increased cost-effectiveness, higher safety, sustainability, and thermal adaptability of batteries to climate change,” said founder and CEO Rajat Sharma.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit