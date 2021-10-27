Lotus Herbals acquires 32% stake in Fixderma

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Homegrown beauty company Lotus Herbals Pvt Ltd has acquired a 32 per cent stake in Fixderma India Pvt Ltd, which owns Fixderma and FCL brand of dermaceuticals. Sources said that the company has invested about ₹55 crore for this stake.
The latest investment in Fixderma also marks the beauty company’s foray in the dermaceutical segment that bridges the prescription-based product segment and over-the-counter cosmetics segment. This is the second such investment by Lotus Herbals as last year it had acquired organic Ayurveda brand Soul Tree
Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, said, “The brand philosophy and diversified range dermaceutical products of Fixderma fit perfectly with the values and blueprint of Lotus. With our strategic planning and marketing expertise, we aim to enhance the global footprint for Fixderma and FCL and capture significant market share within the next five years as part of our long-term growth strategy.”
Also read: In the era of trolls and Twitter mobs, should brands rethink their 'woke' ad campaigns?
Lotus Herbals plans to maintain a distinctive brand identity for Fixderma and FCL in domestic and international markets while strategising the brand’s expansion and growth trajectory.
Anurag Mehrotra, Chairman, Fixderma India Pvt. Ltd said, “Lotus Herbals has a strong and successful history in the beauty industry and we are confident that the expertise and experience Lotus Herbals brings will ensure greater success for our brands. Developments in the Indian skincare industry are exciting and challenging, especially in the e-commerce space however, the engagement level, passion and experiential resonance our customers have with our brands is amazing.”
Also read: Women in leadership see upward trend in IT/ITES, FMCG and manufacturing sectors: Study
Fixderma’s products are available on online platforms and are also retailed through dermatologists and pharmacies in the country and international markets.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...