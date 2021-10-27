Lotus Herbals acquires 32% stake in Fixderma

Homegrown beauty company Lotus Herbals Pvt Ltd has acquired a 32 per cent stake in Fixderma India Pvt Ltd, which owns Fixderma and FCL brand of dermaceuticals. Sources said that the company has invested about ₹55 crore for this stake.

The latest investment in Fixderma also marks the beauty company’s foray in the dermaceutical segment that bridges the prescription-based product segment and over-the-counter cosmetics segment. This is the second such investment by Lotus Herbals as last year it had acquired organic Ayurveda brand Soul Tree

Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, said, “The brand philosophy and diversified range dermaceutical products of Fixderma fit perfectly with the values and blueprint of Lotus. With our strategic planning and marketing expertise, we aim to enhance the global footprint for Fixderma and FCL and capture significant market share within the next five years as part of our long-term growth strategy.”

Lotus Herbals plans to maintain a distinctive brand identity for Fixderma and FCL in domestic and international markets while strategising the brand’s expansion and growth trajectory.

Anurag Mehrotra, Chairman, Fixderma India Pvt. Ltd said, “Lotus Herbals has a strong and successful history in the beauty industry and we are confident that the expertise and experience Lotus Herbals brings will ensure greater success for our brands. Developments in the Indian skincare industry are exciting and challenging, especially in the e-commerce space however, the engagement level, passion and experiential resonance our customers have with our brands is amazing.”

Fixderma’s products are available on online platforms and are also retailed through dermatologists and pharmacies in the country and international markets.