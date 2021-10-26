Is it time for brands to rethink their messaging strategy?

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
On Monday, home-grown FMCG major, Dabur India, was forced to apologise and withdraw an advertisement for its Fem Crème bleach. The advertisement had depicted a same-sex couple celebrating Karva Chauth. After a huge online backlash and some ruling party politicians criticising the company for being ‘insensitive’ to Hindu feelings, Dabur decided to ‘unconditionally apologise’ and dropped the ad.
Dabur is not alone. A few days ago, an ad by CEAT Tyres, featuring Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, in which he made an appeal for responsible Diwali celebrations by saying that ‘roads are for traffic and not burning firecrackers’ created a storm. BJP MP, Anantkumar Hegde demanded the company issue a similar one for the ‘problem of blocking roads in the name of namaz and noise from mosques during azaan’.
Fab India, Manyavar, Tanishq have all faced similar backlash in recent times. Is it time for brands to rethink their messaging?
Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and former marketing head of HP Asia, Motorola & PepsiCo, says that while brands need to take all precautions in their messaging, they also need “to grow a spine. While we live in difficult polarised times, it is no excuse for them to cave in, if they believe in something.”
However, ad industry veteran and brand strategist Ambi Parmeswaran says that companies need to be sensitive and not preach. “While the intention might not be bad, they need to have nuance and context. Companies and brands should not try to reform society,” he says.
Brand guru Harish Bijoor feels brands should steer clear of religion and politics in their messaging. “Both these topics are highly divisive and companies need to be careful.” Communications consultant Manjunath Seetharam says that while any kind of threat is reprehensible, companies also need to be aware of social, political and economic realities.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...