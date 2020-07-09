Loyal Textiles rolls out reusable PPE, protective fashion wear

Loyal Textiles Mills today launched Viral Shield, a range of Covid-19 anti-viral, reusable Personal protective Equipment (PPE), masks and protective fashion wear range in collaboration with Reliance Industries and HeiQ, Switzerland.

Dhamodaraswamy Devadas, Chief Technology and Business Development Officer of Loyal Textiles, claimed this reusable PPE as the world’s first product to have passed the Viral Penetration Test, Synthetic Blood Penetration Test and SBPR test. “We’ve strived hard to innovate a range of products that would meet the current demand for reliable and reusable protective gears,” he added.

R|Elan FeelFresh, a fibre from Reliance Industries, has been used in manufacturing this fabric. It is then specially treated with Swiss “HeiQ Viroblock” technology, which is proven to have 99.9 per cent anti-viral efficacy against coronavirus, Devadas explained, adding “before adding another protective layer - a PU film lamination.

Valli M Ramaswami, Chairperson, Loyal Textiles, said the management team felt the need to join the war against Covid-19 in February-March and began designing reusable masks and PPE kits. “Today, we have reached a stage of offering a range of PPE clothing, masks, fashion and casual wear, with triple protection technology from viruses and bacteria. The new range of PPE product offering can be washed 10 times for reuse.”

Loyal is also launching an antiviral fashion wear range with emphasis on safety and style for domestic and export markets.

Gunjan Sharma, CMO, Reliance Polyester, said the collaboration underlines the performance that R|Elan FeelFresh fabric providing the consumer wellness and hygiene through its inherent antimicrobial attribute.

Explaining the salient features of the Reusable PPE Gown set Sanjay Gupta, Vice-Chancellor, World University of Design said special ergonomic features have been incorporated to assist operations like Thumb loops, side knots and longer length of the gown. “The unique aspect of the design is in the size – shaped for Indian body build.”

Devadas said the company is targeting 10 per cent share in TN market. “The daily production of masks stands at around 50,000 units, while PPE sets is at 4000.”

A ramp walk by the staff and workers of Loyal showcasing the antiviral products and a dance titled ‘Kirumi Nashini’ were the other highlights of the launch event.