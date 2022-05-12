LSEG appoints Ranjit Pawar as Head of Data and Analytics for South Asia

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), a global financial markets infrastructure and data business, has appointed Ranjit Pawar as Managing Director of the Data and Analytics business for the Group in South Asia.

Reporting to Alfred Lee, Managing Director, Data & Analytics, Asia Pacific, LSEG, Pawar is responsible for the company’s South Asia business.

Alfred Lee, Managing Director, Data & Analytics, Asia Pacific, LSEG, said, “Today, India’s financial community is becoming ever more reliant on high quality data, analytics and technology tools to stay ahead of complex and fast-moving global markets. Ranjit’s deep understanding of our business, experience in growing and developing businesses, and in forming collaborative partnerships, will prove invaluable as we seek to build momentum and drive growth in this important region.”

With over 20 years of experience, Pawar has previously held roles at Refinitiv of Sales Director for South Asia and Market Development Head for Enterprise Solutions in ASEAN. Prior to joining Refinitiv, Pawar had worked with leading companies in the digital content space.

‘Efficiency in markets’

Pawar is also a member of SEBI’s market data advisory committee which is responsible for identifying segment-wise data perimeters, data needs and gaps, and recommending data access regulations applicable to market data.

Pawar, Managing Director – Data & Analytics, LSEG South Asia, said, “LSEG’s D&A vision to create greater openness, connection and efficiency in the financial markets will continue to be central to our strategy in South Asia.”

“With our strong heritage in India, we are committed to delivering best-in-class solutions to help our customers succeed in these evolving market conditions. I look forward to positioning us as the pre-eminent financial markets infrastructure and data provider in the region and deepening relationships with our existing customer base,” he added.