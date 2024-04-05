The ₹2,000-crore Chennai-based Farida group has introduced its premium international leather shoe, Gordon & Bros, in the Indian market. The shoe brand has been well known in Germany and Japan for over 15 years.. Usually, a company tests the product in India and then introduces it in other markets. But the group has done the reverse as demand for premium shoes priced between ₹6,000 and ₹15,000 in India is on the rise, said Israr Ahmed, Director, Farida Group.

The brand is competing with global brands like Language and Clarks that are present in India, he told businessline. The shoes are available in nearly 100 stores across India, and the plan is to reach around 300 stores in a year’s time, he added.

Manufactured in Chennai, the company exports nearly two lakh pairs of Gordon & Bros that are priced between €120 and €250, said Ahmed.

The domestic market for the premium leather and dress shoe segment is around 500,000 pairs (mens).

India has a strong transition of manufacturing leather shoes for brands like Johnston & Murphy, Allen Edmond and Cole Haan, he said.

Amr Mecca, Head of Gordon & Bros India, said the group, which employs nearly 27,000 people, has started the sale of the premium shoes with soft launch of around 7,000 pairs. The group has received inquiries that could potentially double our sales volume. However, the strategy is to prioritise steady and sustainable growth, emphasising brand development.

“We are targeting an ambitious growth of 200 per cent in the short term, balancing expansion with our commitment to quality and brand integrity,” he added.

While the total production of Gordon and Bros shoes was 100,000 pairs, the export volume is around 93,000, he said.

The name Gordon and Bros was inspired by the ‘Gordon’ machine, a cornerstone in the creation of the Goodyear welt - a hallmark of durability and excellence. The term “Bros.” represents the suite of machines that accompany the Gordon, working in harmony to produce our distinguished goods, he said.