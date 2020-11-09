Companies

L&T Finance Holdings gets approval to raise ₹3,000 cr via rights issue

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 09, 2020 Published on November 09, 2020

L&T Finance Holdings on Monday said its board has approved raising of up to ₹3,000 crore through a rights issue.

“The board approved the offer and issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the company for an amount not exceeding ₹3,000 crore by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the company,” L&T Finance Holdings said in a regulatory filing.

The company said details of the rights issue, including price and entitlement ratio, will be determined in due course.

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd were trading 0.37 per cent lower at ₹67.35 apiece on the BSE.

Published on November 09, 2020
L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS
