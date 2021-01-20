Companies

L&T Infotech’s Ashok Kumar Sonthalia steps down as CFO

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 20, 2021 Published on January 20, 2021

IT firm Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd’s Chief Financial Officer, Ashok Kumar Sonthalia, has resigned from the company on account of personal reasons.

The resignation is effective from January 25. The company’s board at its meeting on January 19 had accepted the resignation, the company said in a regulatory filing.

