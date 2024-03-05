L&T Technology Services Limited has collaborated with Intel Corporation to develop and provide edge-AI solutions for a range of use cases, including Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (CV2X) applications.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer at L&T Technology Services (LTTS), stated, “LTTS is delighted to collaborate with Intel on the launch of their new Edge Platform, which promises to democratise access to edge-AI solutions. By running seamlessly on standard hardware and featuring built-in edge-native AI runtime powered by OpenVINO for inferencing, this platform embodies innovation and efficiency.”

Commenting on the development, Pallavi Mahajan, Intel Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Network and Edge Group Software, said, “The collaboration with LTTS on Intel’s Edge Platform will simplify the exchange of critical information and streamline infrastructure management to improve results and lower TCO for customers.”

Shares of L&T Technology Services trade at ₹5,261.80 on the NSE, up by 0.06 per cent.