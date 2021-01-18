L&T wins RVNL contract to build Rishikesh-Karanprayag line

L&T has secured an order worth ₹2,500-₹5,000 crore for its heavy civil infrastructure business from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for building a new broad-gauge line between Rishikesh and Karanprayag in Uttarakhand.

The scope of the project includes construction of tunnels, formation, construction shaft, and other ancillary works between Rishikesh and Karanprayag, said a company release.

As per L&T statement, the project involves the construction of 14.577-km upline and 13.123-km downline tunnel with embankments of approximately 800 meters at both ends. Out of 14.577-km and 13.123-km of tunnel, 10.49 km and 10.317 km tunnel will be excavated using two new hard rock Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) of diameter 9.1 meters and the balance using New Austrian Tunnel Method (NATM), stated the release.

This will be the biggest TBM to be deployed in the Himalayan regionand the TBM bored tunnel length of 20.807 km will be the longest for any project in the Himalayan region. The entire project is to be completed within 60 months.

“Establishing a rail link between Rishikesh and Karanprayag will not only facilitate easy access to Uttarakhand’s pilgrimage sites, but also enable development of backward areas, connect new trade centres, and serve the resident population. The railway line traverses rugged Himalayan terrains, with the alignment oriented across and sometimes sub parallel to major thrust zones in the Himalayas with complex geological conditions,” said SV Desai, Whole Time Director & Senior Executive Vice-President (Civil Infrastructure).