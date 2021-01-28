L&T’s arm flags off world’s heaviest reactors for HPCL

In a big feat for heavy engineering player, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Limited, the company’s heavy engineering division completed the construction of world's heaviest LC-Max Reactors ahead of schedule and flagged-off the same on Thursday for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)'s Visakh Refinery.

The three super-heavy reactors weighing 2,.313 metric tonnes (MT) each, are unique in the category reactors and will enable India’s first Residue Upgradation Facility (RUF) by HPCL’s Visakh Refinery to convert the heaviest oils to high-quality BS-VI diesel.

It will also increase feedstock and improve product flexibility, a statement said here.

Flagged off in the presence of HPCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), M K Surana from L&T's fully-integrated coastal manufacturing facility at Hazira, Gujarat, the reactors will be directly sailed in ‘single-piece’ to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

"L&T has been our valuable partner in our journey to modernize and upgrade our refineries. We thank L&T team for early delivery of these reactors," Surana commented.

L&T Heavy Engineering supplies high technology reactors and systems to global customers in refinery, Oil & Gas, petrochemical, fertilizer and nuclear power industries.

Vinod S Shenoy, Director Refinery, HPCL, said, "Manufacturing this first of its kind critical equipment with good workmanship and utmost safety is truly remarkable. We are glad that with this early delivery of LC Max Reactors, our Visakh program stands benefitted."

S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, Larsen & Toubro informed, "Our heavy engineering shops are the only ones in the country to have consistently dispatched the largest, heaviest, longest and most complex process plant equipment to the global clients ahead of schedule. This track record remains unbroken in the unprecedented pandemic situation or otherwise."

Anil Parab, Executive Vice President and Head, L&T Heavy Engineering, said, "This is one more example of L&T’s contribution to Honourable Prime Minister’s 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' Mission."