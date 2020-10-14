Lulu Group looks to bump up online sales share to 20%

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
Lulu Group is looking at increasing its online sales by 20 per cent from the current level of 11 per cent, said MAYusuf Ali, Chairman and Managing Director.
The focus given to online sales in the Covid period has started yielding results, which is evident from the recent surge in sales from this segment. The group has been able to adapt to the challenges emerging from the pandemic, he said adding, that it has all the basic facilities required for enhancing online sales.
Ali was addressing the 123rd annual general meeting of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry held virtually.
“Our next phase of expansion is in the form of mini markets and express shops throughout the State. We are looking forward to have an express shop in Willingdon Island,” he said.
Kerala has immense opportunity to increase its share in the export of spices and other commodities. Various chambers of commerce should come together and submit proposals to the government in this regard, he said.
All chambers in Kerala need to come together and form a confederation with representatives from each chamber, meet and discuss and submit good proposals to the government, he added.
Since the job opportunities in Kerala are fewer, he urged the government and the business community to take steps to attract companies to the State. Besides increasing job opportunities, such an initiative would help develop Kerala into a business hub.
As Kerala is too much into traditional business, Sunny L Malayil, the chamber president, emphasised the need for the trade going digital to help business to grow and take it to the next level. The pandemic has opened up opportunities for the trade to move digitally. Covid has disrupted the business and there is a need to revive the sector for its survival, he said.
