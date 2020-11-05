Lupin confirms 'security incident', days after Dr Reddy’s cyber attack

Drugmaker Lupin has confirmed an “information security incident” that has affected its IT systems. The incident comes barely a fortnight after Dr Reddy’s Laboratories reported a cyber-attack and isolated its data centre services.

“We have recently experienced an information security incident that has affected several of our internal IT systems. This has not impacted our core systems and operations,” Lupin said, in a statement. “The incident is being investigated and a thorough impact assessment is ongoing. Restoration of the impacted systems is a priority and is underway,” the company told Business Line.

The Mumbai-based drugmaker had late on Wednesday night announced its results for the three months ended September 30, where it clocked total revenues of ₹3,835 crore and profit after tax of ₹213 crore.

The “security incident” assumes significance given the recentcyber-attack reports from the United States, that were said to be linked to research facilities involved in developing vaccines against Covid-19. In fact, the Dr Reddy’s attack also raised some red-flags, as the Hyderabad-based company had signed an alliance for trials on Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in India.

No further insight was given by Lupin on the security incident, whether it was linked to its business or whether it was part of a larger threat to the Indian pharma industry.