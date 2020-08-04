Companies

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic diabetes drug

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 04, 2020 Published on August 04, 2020

Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic diabetes drug in America.

The Mumbai-based company has received a tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Empagliflozin tablets, in strengths of 10 mg and 25 mg, Lupin said in a statement.

The product is a generic version of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s Jardiance tablets which are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

As per IQVIA MAT March 2020 data, the drug had an annual sales of around USD 4,368 million in the US.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 04, 2020
Lupin Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sun Pharma launches its version of Covid-19 drug Favipiravir