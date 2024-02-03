Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has signed a long-term gas supply agreement with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) for five years.

Under the agreement, BPCL will supply 0.43 MMSCMD (Million Metric Standard Cubic Meters per Day) of RLNG (Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas) to MRPL’s refinery and petrochemical facility in Mangaluru from Cochin terminal.

A media statement said that gas plays a significant role in refining crude oil, reducing feed costs, optimising fuel, and lowering overall emissions from the refinery. MRPL intends to utilise RLNG as feed for the production of hydrogen and fuel for gas turbines to generate power, steam, and various furnaces. Using natural gas in the refinery helps reduce both the emissions and carbon footprint of the refinery.

The statement said the refinery will replace naphtha, diesel and fuel oil with RLNG. Post-upgradation in refinery process units, these surplus products will be available in the market.

Sathyanarayana HC, Group General Manager (Technical Services) of MRPL, and Santhosh Sontakke, CGM, Sourcing, Sales and Logistics (Gas) of BPCL, signed the pact in the presence of Vivek Tongaonkar, Director (Finance) of MRPL, and Anil Kumar, Executive Director (Gas) of BPCL. BHV Prasad, Executive Director (Projects) of MRPL, and Shyam Prasad Kamath, Executive Director (Refinery) of MRPL, were present.