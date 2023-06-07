Sahyadri Hospitals plans to expand its presence in the Western region of the country, with an investment of over ₹750 crore in about four years.

The eight hospitals network is said to be the largest in Maharashtra with a presence in Pune, Nashik, and Karad, according to a note from the hospital chain. The launch of its ninth hospital is part of its expansion plan to Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nagpur, Solapur Kolhapur, and others, it added.

“The growth plan could be through new or acquired hospitals,” the note said.

Sahyadri Hospitals has doubled its capacity in Hadapsar, and brought on board over 20 clinicians for mother and child care, besides increasing staff in other cities. Abrarali Dalal, Director and Chief Executive of Sahyadri Hospitals said, “the focus on increasing bed capacity and providing access to specialized medical care will help bridge the healthcare gap.”