Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) plans to build 3 greenfield resorts in Tamil Nadu at an estimated investment of ₹800 crore in the next 5-6 years.

With this investment, the company will double its footprint in Tamil Nadu, with Club Mahindra already operating resorts in Ooty and Kodaikanal. The proposed resort projects, which are expected to come up at unexplored locations in the State, are expected to generate job opportunities for 1,500 people.

This would be the second-largest investment by MHRIL, following the ₹. 1,000-crore investment in Uttarakhand, which was announced last year.

Expansion plans

The proposed investment is part of the company’s expansion plans to increase the room inventory from 5,000 to 10,000 by 2030, according to a statement.

All the new resorts developed in Tamil Nadu will target to be champions of net zero energy, water and waste as part of the company’s commitment to sustainability and its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.

Club Mahindra’s network includes more than 125 resorts across India and abroad and has a strong member base of 2.9 lakh.