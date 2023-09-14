Mahindra Holidays & Resorts (MHRIL) has signed an MOU today with the Government of Uttarakhand (UK) to invest Rs. 1000 crore and build 4-5 large marquee resorts over the next few years in Uttarakhand.

This would be the biggest investment by MHRIL in any state in the country and part of its robust plans of expansion from 5000 to 10,000 keys by 2030 and is a testament to Devbhoomi-Uttarakhand and its variety of tourism destinations and experiences.

Also Read | Mahindra Holidays sees occupancies rising on a rebound in family vacations

Kavinder Singh, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd said, “The vision and foresight of the Uttarakhand government for the tourism industry is unparalleled, as it aims to establish tourist destinations, circuits and clusters with tourist-friendly infrastructure including skill development initiatives and enable world-class tourism experiences in the state. Encouraged by the pro-active support extended by the Govt led by the Honorable CM, the affinity to hospitality, of the people, of the state, and a robust tourism policy, we aim to partner with the Uttarakhand Government with our biggest investment in any state in the country. We see huge opportunity in Uttarakhand and our planned investment reflects not only our confidence in the state’s potential but also our commitment to contributing to its economic growth while at the same time creating memorable vacation experiences for our growing base of members. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Government of Uttarakhand for its support.”

Also Read | Mahindra Holidays reports over three-fold rise in Q4 net profit

The destinations will include religious tourism at Haridwar and Char Dhams, Wildlife at Rajaji & Corbett National Parks, Ski tourism at Auli, Adventure tourism at Rishikesh to name a few. Uttarakhand is blessed with amazing destinations attracting people of different age groups from across the country and MHRIL aims to tap into this wanderlust. Importantly, this investment will more than double its footprint in Uttarakhand, with Club Mahindra already operating resorts in Jim Corbett, Mussoorie, Kanatal and Binsar.

MHRIL with 143 resorts across the globe, of which eighty-two are in India, has over 2,86,000 plus member families and has in the past created holiday destinations such as Munnar in Kerala, Kumbhalgarh in Rajasthan, Binsar in Uttarakhand to name a few.