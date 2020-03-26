Mahindra Holidays to temporarilycloses resorts

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts has announced that it will be suspending operations in most of its resorts till March 31 due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. The holiday company said that the temporary shutdown will impact the company’s business.

Mahindra Holidays in a regulatory filing said: “Company has, over the last few days, suspended the operations in most of the resorts for the time being till 31st March, 2020.”

Mahindra Holidays has over 55 resorts in India and 52 internationally, with over 2.51 lakh members. “The business of the company will get impacted and it is difficult to ascertain the expected impact at this point of time,” the company said.

The Mahindra & Mahindra owned company said that this decision was taken considering the emerging situation in the wake of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and “in due compliance with the advisories/directives issued by the local Panchayat/Municipal Corporation/State Government authorities.”

Several state governments had ordered a complete lock-down to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

In order to help the Government, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, had offered Mahindra Holidays resorts as temporary care facilities. Mahindra Group had also said that it will immediately begin work on how our manufacturing facilities can make ventilators among other things.