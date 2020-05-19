Mahindra introduces new finance schemes for customers

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Tuesday announced an array of new finance schemes in a bid to ease the burden on customers during these challenging times.
These finance schemes include customized, industry-first offerings that assure peace of mind for Mahindra customers, deliver financial flexibility and empower them to own their desired Mahindra vehicle model at their convenience, the company said in a release.
“The introduction of these unique financing schemes is one more step by Mahindra to support its customers during these challenging times. The bedrock of each one of our schemes is to provide financial flexibility and peace of mind to our customers, especially for our Covid warriors who are providing unparalleled support at this point in time,” said Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.
Mahindra’s host of finance schemes will be through various financial institutions. It includes offering doctors a 50 per cent processing fee waiver and the option to buy now, pay later (90 days moratorium), a high funding scheme for police personnel, paying the same EMI for a BS-4 vehicle on a BS-6 Mahindra pickup, an own-now, pay in 2021 scheme for SUVs and up to 100 per cent of on-road funding for Mahindra SUVs .
