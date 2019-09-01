Mahindra & Mahindra tractor sales down 17 per cent in August

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra, on Sunday, reported a 17 per cent decline in total tractor sales in August at 14,817 units. The company had sold 17,785 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.
The domestic tractor sales were at 13,871 units as against 16,375 units in the year-ago month, down 15 per cent, it added.
Exports during the month stood at 946 units as compared to 1,410 units in August last year, down 33 per cent, M&M said.
Commenting on the outlook, Rajesh Jejurikar, M&M President - Farm Equipment Sector, said, “The improved monsoon spread and sowing pattern for the kharif crop is likely to help boost rural sentiment going into the festive season. The recently announced fiscal measures by the government may also provide the necessary stimulus for tractor demand uptick.”
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
The fund has outperformed its benchmark over one- , three- and five-year periods
SBI (₹273.85)SBI opened the week on a solid note, with a 6.2 per cent gap-up at ₹288 against the previous ...
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...